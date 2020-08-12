One week prohibitory order issued in Dhading to contain COVID-19 spread

Keshav Adhikari

Share Now:











DHADING: A prohibitory order has been decreed in Dhading’s headquarters Dhadingbesi and its peripheral areas with the increase in COVID-19 transmission, since Wednesday.

In an attempt to curb further potential spread of the highly contagious infection, the District Administration Office took a decision to this effect.

As per the decision imposed by the officials, the restrictions will extend up to August 19.

Chief District Officer, Asman Tamang, said that the regulations will extend from Furkeykhola along the Prithvi Highway to peripheries of Dhadingbesi section.

After COVID-19 transmission was diagnosed among hotel owner, high ranking police official, Red Cross employee, and others, the decision was taken to impose the order in line with the existing laws.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook