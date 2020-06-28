One-year-old returns home after recovery from coronavirus in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

TANAHUN: A one-year-old baby, who was under observation at GP Koirala Respiratory Treatment Center at Belchautra in Shuklagand Municipality, has returned home post recovery from coronavirus infection.

The toddler and his mother were kept at the isolation ward of the treatment centre upon their return from India.

According to the director of the center, Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha, the one-year-old baby along with two males from Shuklagand Municipality and three males from Rishing Rural Municipality in their twenties, returned home after recovering from the infection on Saturday afternoon.

As many as 15 people have been discharged following recovery in Tanahun, informed Pradip Poudel, Nayab Subba at GP Koirala Respiratory Treatment Center.

As of today, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district has reached 107.

