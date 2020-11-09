Only 300 domestic tourists to be allowed to visit Tanahun’s Manahukot

Madan Wagle

Share Now:











DAMAULI: Only 300 tourists will get entry permission for sightseeing at Manahukot (Manung Not) in Byas Municipality-5 of Tanahun district from Tuesday.

The executive meeting chaired by Byas Municipality Mayor Baikuntha Neupane decided to allow only a limited number of tourists to Manungkot from Tuesday since a large number of domestic tourists started flocking to Manung region.

The tourists will have to register their names and take precautions while following health safety protocol.

The meeting has issued a directive to the municipality’s ward no. 5 office to manage the domestic tourists’ entry permission.

Moreover, the meeting decided to allocate a sum of Rs 2.5 million for the construction of toilets among other physical infrastructures and Rs 500,000 for the construction of masterplan and the detailed driking water project.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook