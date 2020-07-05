Opening of new park in Dhankuta delayed due to dispute

DHANKUTA, JULY 4
Even after the completion of construction work of Banjhakri Park months before the deadline, its scheduled inauguration couldn’t take place yesterday due to a dispute between the provincial and local government over the right to inaugurate the park in Dhankuta’s Mahalaxmi Municipality.
The park constructed with an investment of Rs 28.37 million by the provincial government was completed recently, seven months before the deadline.
The park’s inauguration was scheduled yesterday at the hands of Mayor Parshuram Nepal.
However, the inauguration couldn’t take place after Provincial Legislative Committee President Indramani Parajuli claimed the right to inaugurate the park.
The park is constructed on the border between wards 6 and 7 of the municipality, a site which is said to be the favourite spot for banjhakris, traditional shamanic healers.
The park features an image of a banjhakri, a 1,170-step runway for tourists, four resting lounges and parking lot among other facilities. The park also offers a magnificent view of the vast spread of farmland of Tarai and different mountain peaks.
The project started in the beginning of this fiscal and was scheduled to be completed by January next year. It was constructed by WPR Construction Service.
Mahalaxmi Municipality Mayor Nepal hoped that the newly built park would be of great help to promote tourism in the district.
“We’ll add more infrastructure in the park to attract tourists,” said the mayor.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KHOTANG, JULY 3 A 10-bed holding centre has been established in Diktel, the district headquarters of Khotang, for returnees. According to Chief District Officer and District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre coordinator Shaligram Sharma Poudel, Nepali Army personnel and Red Cross staff jointly Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 3 Even after the government has scrapped the secretariat of the Visit Nepal 2020 campaign, the secretariat has submitted more unpaid bills to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA). Addressing a press meet today to unveil the ministry’s work progress dur Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 3 Although the country is in a lockdown, infrastructure development activities under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) have continued. Organising a press meet today, Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai unveiled the progress report of infrastructure deve Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 3 The government which has been rescuing stranded Nepalis abroad repatriated 917 Nepali citizens and two dead bodies today through six different chartered flights. As per the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) office based at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal A Read More...
DHANGADHI/BAJURA: Two persons who had gone missing after being swept away by a landslide in Mallesi of Kedarsyu Rural Municipality in Bajhang district early Saturday morning, have been found dead. Seven others swept away in the same landslide are still missing. As many as 18 houses were swept awa Read More...
SEOUL: North Korea does not feel the need to have talks with the United States, which would be nothing more than “a political tool” for Washington, a senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday, ahead of a U.S. envoy’s visit to South Korea. Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said negotiat Read More...
WASHINGTON: Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illness Read More...
Arsenal was fined 40,000 Swiss francs ($42,300) by FIFA and warned about its conduct regarding player transfers after the club used variable sell-on clauses that were found to give it influence over other clubs. In a previously undisclosed investigation, FIFA legal documents reviewed by The Assoc Read More...