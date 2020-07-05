Opening of new park in Dhankuta delayed due to dispute

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











DHANKUTA, JULY 4

Even after the completion of construction work of Banjhakri Park months before the deadline, its scheduled inauguration couldn’t take place yesterday due to a dispute between the provincial and local government over the right to inaugurate the park in Dhankuta’s Mahalaxmi Municipality.

The park constructed with an investment of Rs 28.37 million by the provincial government was completed recently, seven months before the deadline.

The park’s inauguration was scheduled yesterday at the hands of Mayor Parshuram Nepal.

However, the inauguration couldn’t take place after Provincial Legislative Committee President Indramani Parajuli claimed the right to inaugurate the park.

The park is constructed on the border between wards 6 and 7 of the municipality, a site which is said to be the favourite spot for banjhakris, traditional shamanic healers.

The park features an image of a banjhakri, a 1,170-step runway for tourists, four resting lounges and parking lot among other facilities. The park also offers a magnificent view of the vast spread of farmland of Tarai and different mountain peaks.

The project started in the beginning of this fiscal and was scheduled to be completed by January next year. It was constructed by WPR Construction Service.

Mahalaxmi Municipality Mayor Nepal hoped that the newly built park would be of great help to promote tourism in the district.

“We’ll add more infrastructure in the park to attract tourists,” said the mayor.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook