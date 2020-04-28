Opposition demands action against lawmaker’s abductors

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 27

Three opposition parties, namely the Nepali Congress, Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal and Rastriya Prajatantra Party, held a meeting today and demanded immediate action against those involved in the alleged abduction of lawmaker Surendra Yadav.

Issuing a press statement today, the parties said the abduction of lawmaker Yadav was a crime and those involved in it must be punished. “It is clear that the government has been defying democratic norms and values and is oriented towards imposing totalitarianism. We will unite and fight against such attitude,” reads the press statement.

The parties also demanded immediate actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The meeting further demanded increased testing to find active cases of the disease to assess the current situation in the country.

“The government has not been able to meet minimum demands of the people and provide necessary relief to lessen the impact on economy,” the statement reads.

