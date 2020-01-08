Over 1,000 Indians visiting Sudurpaschim daily

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, January 7

With the beginning of Visit Nepal Year-2020, more than 1,000 tourists have been entering Sudurpaschim Province through various border points on a daily basis.

According to data made public by Province Traffic Police, Attariya, more than 1,000 Indian tourists are entering the province through Dhangadi’s Trinagar, Mahendranagar’s Gaddachauki, and Tikapur’s Khakarula border points on a daily basis. Dhangadi’s Trinagar border point receives the highest number of tourists.

Province Traffic Police Office Chief SP Lokendra Shrestha said 1,080 Indian tourists had entered Sudurpaschim Province on the first day of the VNY-2020. “Over 6,000 tourists have entered the province in six days,” said SP Shrestha.

Indian tourists from Uattar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi have come to Nepal. Hotel Entrepreneurs’ Union Kailali Chair Kamal Bam said they would welcome tourists coming to the province via Gaurifanta border point of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City.

Visiting tourists are enjoying the snowfall in the hilly districts of Sudurpaschim Province. They reach up to Dadeldhura, play with snow and return.

A version of this article appears in print on January 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook