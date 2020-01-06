Over 1,000 shelters to be constructed for Dalits in Siraha and Saptari districts

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

SAPTARI: Houses are to be constructed for around 1,500 Dalit families in Siaraha and Saptari districts under the People’s Housing Programme.

1432 shelters are to be constructed within July 15, 2020, of the current fiscal year from the budget allocated by the federal government, the Urban Development and Housing Office Rajbiraj stated.

Office Chief Krishna Dev Jha said 666 houses would be constructed for the needy people belonging to the Dom and Mushahar communities in Saptari district. Meanwhile, 766 houses will be built in Siraha district.

According to him, the government has earmarked Rs 332,500 for construction of the two-room house with veranda and an additional sum of Rs 10,000 has been allocated for the construction of toilets.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook