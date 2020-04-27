Over 1,000 vehicles sanitised on Muglin bridge

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Authorities in Tanahun district have started to sanitise the vehicles entering Gandaki Province via Muglin bridge following the increasing spread of COVID-19 infection in the country.

The drive initiated in coordination with District Administration Office, Tanahun, Aabukhaireni Rural Municipality, Agriculture Knowledge Centre and Veterinarian Office have already sanitised over 1,000 vehicles and their drivers and passengers, claimed Gir Bahadur Thapa, Chair of Aabukhaireni Rural Municipality.

To prevent possible transmission of coronavirus from the vehicles entering the province, authorities have started the drive to sanitise them before they enter through Muglin bridge, informed Chair Thapa.

A fund equivalent to Rs 300,000 was allocated for the drive, informed Shikhar Lal Dotel, information officer at the rural municipality. However, the amount is not enough, he added.

The vehicles are disinfected with a combination solution of Kohrsolin Th and Virkon LSP, informed Abukhaireni Health branch Chief, Raj Upadhyaya.

A health desk is established at the entry point and operated 24/7, informed Anbukhaireni-4 chair Netra Gurung. The desk is also keeping records of the passengers including their temperature.

