BAJURA: More than 116 villages are at the risk of being swept away by landslides triggered by incessant rain in Bajura district.
According to Bajura District Administration Office, the villages located in nine local levels of the district face imminent risk of landslides.
Disaster Preparedness and Response Plan-2077 formed by the District Disaster Management Committee, Bajura states that 116 villages threatened with such calamity have to be relocated to safer places. Bajura’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Krishna Gaihre said thousands of households were at the risk of being swept away completely so their evacuation must be prioritised.
The preparedness and response plan stated that 971 households in 13 villages of Triveni Municipality would be relocated. 170 households of Bishal Bazaar in ward no.1; 272 of Simla in ward no. 2; 157 of Pipalsain Rautela in ward no. 4; 217 of Kimni in ward no. 5 are under the risk of being swept away in the disaster.
Likewise, 625 households of 25 villages are under the threat of being hit by landslides in Budhiganga Municipality in the district.
Similarly, 332 households of 14 villages are threatened by the disaster in Khaptad Chhededaha Rural Municipality. Meltola, Arugada, Nauli Khola, Ganjra, Balde, Ghattekhola Dhanalta, Tunisain Guiwan, Chasla Madikhola, Chhadipatal, Gumlagaun are at the high risk of landslides the plan stated.
Likewise, 10 villages face risk in Budhinanda Municipality. Households in Pipaldali, Saunegun, Daiya, Matela, Partola, Jasal, Rawatwada, Kolti Bazaar, Ghodakot, Bhulena, Siradi, Naulakot will have to be relocated the DAO stated.
Similarly, households of three villages — Musekhola, Tallo Huni, and Waskena — in Jagannath Rural Municipality are at high risk.
Likewise it is highly probable that nine villages in Swamikartik Rural Municipality could be washed away by landslips. Warku, Rudi, Joru, Muktikot, Supana, Pudeni Juku, Wai, Migugaun, face similar situation in the rural municipality ward char, Chiranjivi Shahi said. Similarly, five villages of Himali Rural Municipality are also at risk.
Moreover, households in Tipada, Balena, Jadanga, Rapka, Bauli Gadakhet, Bhaunera, Ghagar and Chuthi of Badimalika Municipality could be swept away in Badimalika Municipality. Likewise, 332 households in 21 villages are also at the risk of landslide in Gaumul Rural Municipality.
Secretary at Non-government Federation Bajura, Krishna Adhikari claimed that the government has not taken any initiatives to relocate the households which are under threat of landslides.
