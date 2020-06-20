Over 20 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Over 20 additional cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Tanahun district, today.

According to the Health Office, Tanahun, 21 infections were reported in Rishing Municipality and two each in Byas Municipality and Shuklagandaki Municipality, on Saturday.

The infected people are in the age group of 1 to 37 years, informed Chief at the Health Office, Shankar Babu Adhikari.

With the new additions, total number of cases in the district has reached 68 with two recoveries.

