Over 3,000 benefitted by drinking water in Beshishahar

LAMJUNG: More than 3,000 people of 300 households at Bhakunde in Lamjung have availed drinking water facility after the Bhakunde Drinking Water Project at Beshishahar Municipality-2 started distributing water to them from today.

Bhakunde Drinking Water and Sanitation User Group Committee completed the construction of tank with the capacity to store 350,000 litres of drinking water at the cost of Rs 20.59 million, informed Committee Chairperson, Govinda Khadka.

The drinking water project was realised at the monetary support received from several quarters, added Khadka, informing Beshishahar Municipality had provided Rs 1 million for the construction of the tank while Centre for Humanitarian Outreach and Inter-Cultural Exchange (CHOICE) had donated over Rs 10 million.

Moreover, the locals had also contributed in cash and in-kind for the project

