Over 3,000 students appearing for SEE from Lamjung

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: As many as 3,104 students will be appearing for the upcoming Secondary Education Examination (SEE) in Lamjung district this year.

According to the Education Development and Coordination Unit (EDCU), Lamjung, preparation for the examination is at its final phase.

The district will consist of 18 examination centres and is expecting students from 101 secondary schools to take the exam, informed chief of EDCU, Lamjung, Bir Bahadur Gurung.

The exam is scheduled to start from Thursday, March 19.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook