Over 40 houses inundated in Bara

BARA, JULY 31

Monsoon rain has inundated more than 40 houses due to negligence during the construction of Manmat-Kaliaya Postal Highway, at Shreepur village of Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City, Bara. The rainwater has also submerged dozens of houses, including saw mills at Bhawanipur of the sub-metropolis.

Lives of 40 families have been hit very hard at Shreepur village due to inundation and other monsoon related disasters. Locals said failure to install a drainage while extending and black-topping the road had caused the problem.

They complained that the local government had not heeded their requests.

Prior to the road expansion, a hume pipe was installed to drain out the water near local school at Shreepur village. A local Hiralal Chaudhary said DS Construction Hetauda and its technicians had removed the hume pipe while extending the road.

“Due to incessant rainfall and inundation, more than two dozen families have been taking shelter in the houses of other people. Water level in the area is still above the knee. We have to wade through the water-logged road to get home. We fear snakes as they come out due to the rainwater,” said another local, Nandalal Chaudhary.

Inundation has adversely affected more than 40 families. Locals had demanded removal of the hume pipes and construction of a culvert.

Inundation has damaged electric machinery worth millions in the saw mills, said Shami Saw Mill proprietor Narayan Prasad Sah. Rainwater has submerged Gadhimai Saw Mill, Hridaya Saw Mill and Ashiya Saw Mill. Sah complained that hundreds of families were rendered homeless as mayor, deputy mayor and CDO turned a blind eye to their problems.

“Rainwater has inundated many houses,” said Sah.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

