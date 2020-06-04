Over 60 new coronavirus-cases reported in Rautahat

Nepal | June 04, 2020

RAUTAHAT: Sixty-five new cases of the coronavirus infection have been identified on Thursday in Rautahat district, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu and Provincial Laboratory in Hetauda.

Of the total infected, 62 are males in the age group of eight to 45 years while three are females — of whom one is as young as six months old.

The newly infected are from Gajura Municipality, Gadhimai Municipality, and Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality.

