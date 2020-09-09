Over 70,000 families get new homes

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

SINDHUPALCHOWK, SEPT 8

As many as 77,966 families of Sindhupalchowk district, who were rendered homeless due to the 2015 earthquakes, have shifted into new homes.

According to the District Project Implementation Unit (Grant Management and Local Infrastructure), 88,123 beneficiaries were determined as entitled to grants in the district after redressing their complaints recently.

The Gorkha earthquakes had devastated 78,337 houses in the district but over 12,500 families also benefited from the grants due to government policy and its execution.

According to the district project implementation unit Chief Prem Prasad Gautam, only 88,110 among the total beneficiaries have signed Memorandum of Understanding for reconstruction of houses.

As many as 3,589 beneficiaries of the district have not yet constructed houses despite having signed the MOU.

It may be noted that 3,573 people had lost their lives during the mega earthquake in Siindhupalchowk district alone while 95 per cent of the total houses were completely damaged.

Almost all private houses, public buildings, educational institutions and other physical structures were fully damaged in the disaster.

