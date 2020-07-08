Over 90pc COVID-19 recovery reported in Rautahat

Prabhat Kumar Jha

Share Now:











RAUTAHAT: Rautahat district, which has been hard-hit by the pandemic, has shown a promising rate of COVID-19 recovery.

The district with about 92 percent of patients being discharged from health facilities has bagged much appreciation for the efforts of the concerned authorities.

According to the District Administration Office, as many as 1,246 positive cases of the respiratory infection had been detected in the district.

Nepali nationals entering the country with the easing of lockdown restrictions in neighboring India, who tested positive for the infection, had been quarantined across facilities in the district.

Following a treatment period of two weeks, PCR tests were performed twice, confirming that 1,151 persons earlier diagnosed with the infection had battled their way through it, according to Chief District Officer, Basudev Ghimire.

Maintaining a good recovery rate amid surging number of coronavirus cases sends a calming message regarding the status of infection in the district, at a time when the entire nation is grappling with the health crisis.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook