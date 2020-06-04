THT Online

KATHMANDU: Over a hundred people in Dailekh have been diagnosed with Covid-19 as their samples drawn for PCR testing have come out positive.

The samples tested at Karnali Academny of Health Sciences Lab confirmed that 105 people from across Dailekh had contracted the infection.

Of the infected five are female, including a five-year-old girl. Likewise, 100 males, including a four-year-old boy have tested positive for Covid-19.

Similarly, samples drawn from eight others from the district that had been sent to Provincial Hospital in Surkhet have also come out positive. All of the infected are males, including a two year old toddler.

As such, of the 334 total cases reported throughout the country on Thursday, 113 cases hail from Dailekh alone.

As thousands of people are returning home to Dailekh from India, the district currently faces a shortage of PCR tests, increasing the risk of widespread transmission of Covid-19 among the locals.

