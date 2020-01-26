PA member Gurung out on Rs 6,000 bail; court extends ANFA Kaski President remand till Thursday

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Gandaki Provincial Assembly member Rajiv Gurung aka Deepak Manange, who was arrested on the charge of manhandling All Nepal Football Association (ANFA), Kaski President Milan Gurung, waled out of jail today posting a bail of Rs 6,000.

Chief District Officer of Kaski, Ramesh Kumar KC, made the decision to release lawmaker Deepak Manange after he posted the bail amount today.

The District Police Office, Kaski, filed a case against lawmaker Manange under ‘misbehaviour’ of Criminal (Code) Act, 2017, clause 118, at the District Administration Office (DPO) through government attorney today itself.

As per the new provision in Muluki Ain, if convicted PA member Mananage would be sent to jail for a year or fined Rs 10,000 or both.

Lawmaker Gurung had misbehaved with ANFA Kaski President Milan Gurung accusing him of not taking good care of Laligurans Youth Club coming to take part in CM Football tournament in Pokhara, on January 21.

Milan Gurung filed a first information report (FIR) against Manange at the DPO next day. DPO, Kaski, remanded Deepak Manange to two days custody on Friday after he was arrested a day before.

Lawmakers speaking during special hours of Provincial Assembly meeting said Rajiv Gurung’s behaviour has degraded parliamentary system in the country.

Main opposition party Nepali Congress lawmaker Bindu Kumar Thapa urged the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to take action against Manange as it is an inappropriate behaviour from the people representatives in public places.

Likewise, Samajwadi Party state member Hari Saran Acharya vented ire against CPN leader Deepak Manange for turning football ground into a battlefield.

Similarly, High Court Pokhara today extended Milan Gurung’s, who was arrested on the basis of banking fraud, remand till Thursday.

Om Gaura Hotel owner Hari Bhakta Acharya had filed a case against Milan Gurung when a cheque issued by ANFA Kaski to clear hotel bills of a team accommodating in his hotel during Under-18 South Asian Football Federation Championship in 2018 bounced.

According to Registrar of High Court Krishna Prasad Paudel, a commercial bench of justices Vinod Mohan Acharya and Subash Paudel made a decision to remand Gurung to 7 days in custody from the date of his arrest today.

Milan is the treasurer of the CM Cup Football Tournament Organising Committee. He was elected ANFA Kaski chairperson two years ago. He is the vice-chair of All Nepal Football Association, Gandaki Province chapter.

