PA panel inspects damaged Besisahar-Chame road

LAMJUNG, AUGUST 11
The Finance and Development Committee of Gandaki Provincial Assembly inspected the Besisahar-Chame road section damaged by incessant rain.
The committee led by Deepak Koirala highlighted the need to work through a fast track to restore the route.
The rains have damaged the road at several places such as Kharkhare Cliff at Besisahar Municipality, Belautibesina, Bhulbhule, Arkhare and Ghopte Bhir of Marsyangdi Rural Municipality.
At Ghopte Bhir, the earth has been swept away by the rain and it is yet to be mended.
The chair pledged to put pressure on the bodies concerned to restore the road. It was a matter of concern that budget allocation for the road was too less and on top of that the allocated budget got frozen, the committee chair said.
On the occasion, Marsyangdi folks apprised the team that they could travel on the road risking their lives for years mainly during the monsoon. The condition of the road is bad according to them. This has caused grave inconvenience for them.
Gandaki PA member Madhumaya Adhikari, committee members Dobate Bishwakarma, Sarita Gurung, Hari Sharan Acharya, Chief District Officer Krishna Prasad Sharma, District Coordination Committee Lamjung Chief Lokraj Pandey, Besishahar Municipality Mayor Gumansingh Aryal, Marsyangdi Rural Municipality Chair Arjun Gurung and District Police Office’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganga Bahadur Thapa were in the team.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
