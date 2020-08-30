PABSON directs salary cuts of private school teachers in Makwanpur

MAKWANPUR: The Makwanpur chapter of Private and Boarding Schools’ Organisation Nepal (PABSON) has decided to cut the salaries of private school teachers in the district.
Unable to pay salaries of the teachers owing to the impact of the ongoing pandemic, PABSON has decided to cut salaries for the 2077 BS academic session, starting this month.
Issuing a joint press statement, Binod Subedi, Acting Chairman of PABSON (Makwanpur) and Raj Kumar Naharki, Chairman of Hetauda Sub-metropolitan Committee, called upon parents, students, stakeholders, among others to recognize alternative education in the district and create an environment conducive for running of schools.
Likewise, schools have urged parents to continue with the alternative teaching system conducted to involve children in various learning activities. The regulatory body, however, has not come up with a concrete idea regarding the fee collection from parents, reads the statement.
Meanwhile, a communication committee member of one of the private school organisations in Makwanpur, SK Nidhan, quashed the statement stating the instability faced by teachers due to salary cuts and urged to withdraw the statement.
