Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan today offered best wishes for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s health, said PM Oli’s press advisor Surya Thapa.

Earlier, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering and Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo wished for PM Oli’s good health.

Today, PM Oli is undergoing a kidney transplant at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.

It is PM’s second kidney transplant.

