Panchthar district free of coronavirus cases

PANCHTHAR, JULY 17

All COVID-19 infected people have recovered from the illness and returned home in Panchthar.

According to the Panchthar District Health Office, people who tested positive for the virus in the last two months have recovered from the virus and returned home. Four persons had tested positive for the virus in the district. Of them, two had recovered from the illness two weeks ago and remaining others returned home after they recovered from the illness today, said District Health Office Chief Naradmani Subedi.

Of the four persons who recovered from the virus, one each from Biratnagar’s temporary COVID Hospital and Morang’s Gothgaun temporary hospital were discharged today. Those persons had returned from Kuwait, Qatar and Dubai. A total of 785 people have undergone PCR tests for COVID-19 while 2,300 people have undergone COVI-19 tests on RDT kit in the district. All quarantine facilities have become empty in the district.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 18, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

