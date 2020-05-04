Panchthar youth tests positive in RDT, negative in PCR

Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: A youth who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in rapid diagnostic testing (RDT) two days ago, has tested negative in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method, in Yangbarak Rural Municipality-6, Panchthar district.

The throat swab specimen collected from the 26-year-old man tested negative for the COVID-19 disease, Koshi Zonal Hospital confirmed.

The youth who had ridden a motorcycle from Kathmandu to Panchthar via Jhapa tested positive in RDT. He was accompanied by his sister on the pillion.

Likewise, twenty others who came in contact with the youth also tested negative in the PCR method, according to chief at District Health Office, Panchthar, Naradmani Subedi.

Prior to this, those who had tested positive in RDT had also tested negative in PCR in the district. The World Health Organisation has cast doubt on the benefit of RDT due to lack of evidence around coronavirus immunity. However, RDT is being conducted across the country.

In Panchthar only, around 900 people including those who have been placed in quarantine and others who came in contact with them are due for undergoing RDT for COVID-19 this week.

