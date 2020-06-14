BHARAT KOIRALA

POKHARA: Three more persons who were missing in the landslide that occurred at 8 pm on Saturday in Durlung Dhakalbari, Kushma Municipality-3, Parbat district, have been discovered, lifeless. Bodies of two others were discovered earlier today.

Eight persons have lost their lives in the landslip while one is still missing, police informed.

An elderly couple and their granddaughter, who were buried under the earth, were found on the same night. The identities of five others who were found on Sunday morning have been identified.

Police are now on the look out for the last person missing in the landslide.

Chief of District Police Office Parbat, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Bishwa Raj Adhikari informed that three other families from the area facing risk of mudslip have been evacuated to a safer place.

Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force along with the locals are in search for the remaining people.

