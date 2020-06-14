Parbat Landslide Update: Body of three more missing person found, one still missing

BHARAT KOIRALA

POKHARA: Three more persons who were missing in the landslide that occurred at 8 pm on Saturday in Durlung Dhakalbari, Kushma Municipality-3, Parbat district, has been discovered, lifeless. Eight persons have lost their lives in the landslip while one is still missing, police informed.

Tul Bahadur Thapa, Meen Kumari Thapa (husband-wife) and their granddaughter Bibisha Thapa who were buried under the earth were found on the same night. The identities of five others who were found on Sunday morning have been identified.

Of the six — Samrat Thapa, Dipa Thapa, Kamala BK, Jenish BK and Pramisha Thapa – who were lost, five persons have been found and identified, except for Jenish BK.

Police are searching for the last person missing in the landslide.

Chief of District Police Office Parbat, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Bishwa Raj Adhikari informed that three other families from the area facing risk of mudslip have been evacuated to a safer place.

Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force along with the locals are in search for the remaining people.

