Parents, guardians get vaccination invites

Kavre, March 12

Kavre District Public Health Office has come up with a novel idea to convince parents and guardians to get their wards inoculated during the national campaign against rubella and measles.

Kavre DPHO is preparing to run its second phase of the campaign against rubella and measles in two phases from March 15 targeting to vaccinate 31,792 children between the ages of nine months and five years.

While in the first phase the campaign will be launched in eight local bodies, including four municipalities, from March 15 to 23, in the second phase the campaign will be launched in the remaining five local bodies from March 27 to April 4.

“As we can’t afford to miss even a single child during the campaign, we’ve dispatched invitation cards to each and every house having kids of the target age group to convince them to take their kids to the nearest vaccination centre to be inoculated,” said DPHO Chief Dr Narendra Jha.

According to the office, vaccination centres have been set up at a number of places for the campaign.

There are 962 vaccination centres, where a total of 3,011 health volunteers and vaccination staffers will be deployed. In the run up to the vaccination campaign, orientation programme is being held in all the wards of local bodies.

