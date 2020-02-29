Parents’ murder leaves infant in lurch in Kanchanpur

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, February 28

A seven-month-old infant has been rendered orphan after the murder of her parents in Kanchanpur’s Shuklaphanta Municipality on Wednesday night.

Jayalal Bhandari, 50, and his wife Dhanadevi, 22, were found hacked to death in their house in Kaluwapur in Shuklaphanta Municipality last morning.

The infant was rushed to hospital today by her mother’s family after she showed signs of health complication. She was taken home later after doctors treated her for respiration-related problem and administered medicine.

Police are yet to track down the murders. “We’re investigating the incident by collecting evidence from the site. They’ll be arrested soon,” said District Police Office, adding preparation was on to conduct postmortem of the bodies. “We don’t know why and who carried out the murder as of now, but have prepared a list of suspects,” said police. Jayalal had opted for a second marriage with Dhanadevi after his first wife died from breast cancer.

