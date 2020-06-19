Parliamentary committee consults concerned sides in Chaurjahari incident

Rukum (West): The parliamentary committee established to probe Chaurjahari incident has started face-to-face consultation with the concerned sides in the district.
The team that reached the district headquarters Musikot for the investigation consulted with the political parties’ leaders, rights defenders and journalists, among others, on Thursday.
The committee gathered the opinion of district-based stakeholders and also received their deliberations on the potential reason behind killing six persons including Nawaraj BK on May 23.
The concerned sides put their opinion regarding potential circumstances following the incident and also recommended measures to not allow recurrence of such incidents in future.
The committee headed by member of the House of Representatives Devendra Poudel met with victim families in Jajarkot and also discussed with security agencies and other concerned sides in connection with the incident.
The nine-member committee then reached the incident site at Soti village and made on-site inspection and enquired with the locals about the incident.
Earlier, a probe team formed by the Home Ministry had undertaken an on-site investigation and submitted its report to the government in Kathmandu.
The incident that occurred in Soti took lives of five from Bheri Municipality of Jajarkot and one from Chaurjahari Municipality. A murder case was filed against 34 people for alleged involvement in the incident at the Rukum Court. Twenty-nine among them were arrested and five are still at large.
Rajesh Ghimire, a hair stylist and make-up artist wears personal protective equipment as a precautionary measure, as he works at Arden The Beauty Point, in Kupondole, Lalitpur, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU: President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari has authenticated the Constitution of Nepal, Second Amendment Bill, 2077. President Bhandari authenticated the bill stepping on the Article 274 (10) of the Constitution. With this, the process of implementation of the new map has officially co Read More...
LONDON: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Moeen, 32, had announced a break from te Read More...
KATHMANDU: The upper house of Nepal’s parliament approved a new map of the country on Thursday including land controlled by India, in a row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbours. India, which controls the region – a slice of land including the Limpiyadhura, Lipulkeh and Ka Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 155,518 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 243,075 Rapid Diagno Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley's Covid-19 tally has crossed fifty for the first time as six additional cases were reported on Thursday. The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing confirmed that three new cases in Bhaktapur, two cases in Kathmandu and one case is Lalitpur have Read More...
LONDON: David Silva will stay at Manchester City until the end of the Premier League season, manager Pep Guardiola announced on Tuesday. The Spanish midfielder's contract was due to expire at the end of June, with the 34-year-old captain set to leave after 10 years with the club. The Premi Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group TWICE plan to go live this Saturday, June 20. So, for ONCEs this weekend is made. TWICE will be holding a performance, livestreamed in collaboration with Define® by ACUVUE® contact lenses. Hellokpop reports the ACUVUE® Define® x TWICE Live is a livestream that w Read More...