Parsa DAO permits police to shoot COVID-19 patients fleeing isolation

Ram Sarraf

PARSA: Parsa Police have been permitted to shoot at COVID-19 patients attempting to flee from isolation.

A meeting of District Crisis Management Center under the chairpersonship of Chief District Officer Bishnu Kumar Karki, on Thursday, made the ‘extraordinary’ decision to permit police personnel to shoot those who try to flee health facilities in the district.

This decision of the committee comes after two coronavirus patients fled the isolation ward in Narayani Hospital in Parsa.

Both of them were apprehended the same day and re-admitted into the isolation.

