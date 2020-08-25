Parsa logs one more fatality; district Covid-19 count reaches 1,978

BIRGUNJ: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Parsa district.
A 68-year-old male, resident of Jirabhawani Rural Municipality-4, died at the hands of the disease on Sunday, according to the District Administration Office.
It has been learnt that the patient had been admitted at the Gandak-based temporary Covid-19 hospital following respiratory complications on Sunday night itself.
The deceased had underlying health conditions including chronic heart-related ailment and pneumonia, and was detected with the infection post his demise.
As many as 32 fresh cases of the disease have been reported from Parsa today, taking the district’s infection count to 1,978, making it one of the seven districts with highest cases of Covid-19 in Nepal.
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25 Read More...
KATHMANDU: When K-pop juggernaut BTS drop new music, it is expected that new records will be set and old records smashed. It has been nothing different with their latest release — Dynamite, a funky English single released on August 21. These are records that Dynamite broke in 24 hours of its Read More...
KATHAMANDU: Filming of a number of dramas and variety shows has been halted in South Korea due to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the country. According to Hellokpop, broadcasting house KBS in a press release on August 22 disclosed their official announcement after an emergency meeting f Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 150 medical officers working at various hospitals in Birgunj resigned en masse on Monday after the concerned authorities failed to address their 5-point demand at the end of a seven-day ultimatum. "We have decided to stop going to hospital from tomorrow as the concerned au Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 20-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, gave birth to a baby at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institutes of Health Sciences (BPKIHS, on Monday. The baby was delivered at the hospital's Covid-19 special unit. According to the hospital's spokesperson Dr Nidesh Sapkota Read More...
Kathmandu, August 24 All local governments inside Kathmandu valley have jointly decided to shut their offices until August 31, in a bid to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus inside the valley. The local governments, however, have said essential services will be provided during this period. Read More...
Rautahat, August 24 Niranjan Ram Murder District Struggle Committee held a demonstration against police in Garuda Municipality today. The demonstration also had the participation of Dalik Mukti Morcha Chairperson and former National Assembly member Ramprit Pasawan, who accused the police of tr Read More...
Kathmandu, August 24 As many as 1,153 police personnel across the country have tested positive for coronavirus. Among them, the highest number — 186 personnel have tested positive for the virus in police headquarters, Naxal. Similarly, 86 police personnel working at various police stations i Read More...