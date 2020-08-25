Parsa logs one more fatality; district Covid-19 count reaches 1,978

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Parsa district.

A 68-year-old male, resident of Jirabhawani Rural Municipality-4, died at the hands of the disease on Sunday, according to the District Administration Office.

It has been learnt that the patient had been admitted at the Gandak-based temporary Covid-19 hospital following respiratory complications on Sunday night itself.

The deceased had underlying health conditions including chronic heart-related ailment and pneumonia, and was detected with the infection post his demise.

As many as 32 fresh cases of the disease have been reported from Parsa today, taking the district’s infection count to 1,978, making it one of the seven districts with highest cases of Covid-19 in Nepal.

