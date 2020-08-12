Party virus more dangerous than COVID, says CM Gurung

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

POKHARA, AUGUST 11

Gandaki Province chief minister Prithvisubba Gurung has said that more than the coronavirus it was the virus inside the party that had created trouble.

Speaking at the 21st anniversary and award-distribution programme organised by the Federation of Nepalese Indigenous Nationalities Journalists, Gandaki, in Pokhara today, Chief Minister Gurung didn’t only lament the virus inside the party but also stressed the need to eradicate it.

“At a time when the government is working to fulfil the historic responsibility of the fiveyear mandate given by people, it is imperative to develop a vaccine to end the virus seen in our own party. It is more dangerous than coronavirus,” said Gurung, who is also a standing committee member of the ruling NCP.

“If there are any weaknesses in running the government, we must hold discussion, but seeking a change of guard over petty issues is out and out unbecoming.

No one has the right to insult the people’s mandate,” he observed.

The communist party has always created history, so it’s again time for us to deliver on our promises to the people, not to waste our time on intra-party wrangling; Gurung said. On the occasion, he gave away the Kanchan Journalism Award to journalists Rudra Bahadur Thapa and Rajesh Rajbhandari.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

