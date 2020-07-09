Patient reported to have died returns home after recovery

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

CHITWAN, JULY 8

A person who was reported dead during treatment returned home yesterday after recovery.

Relatives of the patient had vandalised the local Chitwan Medical College blaming the hospital’s sheer negligence for the death.

However, Ashish BK, 18, of the Bharatpur metropolis, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, returned home after recovery yesterday.

Hospital sources said BK who underwent surgery for appendicitis was placed under ventilator support and treated after complications.

At the same time, irate relatives had spread the rumour and also resorted to vandalising the hospital. The window panes of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit were broken in the incident of vandalism.

Police arrested those involved in the vandalism. BK had expressed happiness over getting a new lease of life after treatment. “A rumour was circulated about me but now I am returning home following recovery.”

His father Kedar BK extended thanks to the hospital for the latter’s untiring effort to save his son’s life. He also clarified that his family was not involved in the vandalism.

