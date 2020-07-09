Patient reported to have died returns home after recovery

CHITWAN, JULY 8
A person who was reported dead during treatment returned home yesterday after recovery.
Relatives of the patient had vandalised the local Chitwan Medical College blaming the hospital’s sheer negligence for the death.
However, Ashish BK, 18, of the Bharatpur metropolis, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, returned home after recovery yesterday.
Hospital sources said BK who underwent surgery for appendicitis was placed under ventilator support and treated after complications.
At the same time, irate relatives had spread the rumour and also resorted to vandalising the hospital. The window panes of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit were broken in the incident of vandalism.
Police arrested those involved in the vandalism. BK had expressed happiness over getting a new lease of life after treatment. “A rumour was circulated about me but now I am returning home following recovery.”
His father Kedar BK extended thanks to the hospital for the latter’s untiring effort to save his son’s life. He also clarified that his family was not involved in the vandalism.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
HETAUDA, JULY 7 Bagmati Province government will upgrade several hospitals in the province next fiscal. According to the Ministry of Social Development, the capacity of Hetauda Hospital will be upgraded to 300 beds. Bhaktapur, Sindhuli and Trishuli hospitals will be expanded to 100-bed hos Read More...
KATHMANDU The lockdown came into effect in Nepal on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus confining people to their homes while schools, offices and businesses shut down. Nobody knew how the situation would unfold and for how long the lockdown would continue. At that moment Founder of Dis Read More...
CHENNAI/BENGALURU: NLC India said on Wednesday the death toll from a boiler blast at the lignite miner and electricity generator’s plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state rose to 13. Two people injured in the blast have been discharged, a senior company official said. The incident, which occu Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sony has begun the sales of its wearable air-conditioner to help fight heat in the sweltering days ahead. This pocket-sized product called Reon Pocket -- first revealed last summer with an intended release to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics -- has finally hit the market. The sl Read More...
Desperate to solve the deadly conundrum of COVID-19, the world is clamoring for fast answers and solutions from a research system not built for haste. The ironic, and perhaps tragic, result: Scientific shortcuts have slowed understanding of the disease and delayed the ability to find out which dr Read More...
KYIV: Four people died and nine were hospitalised as a forest fire swept through villages in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukraine’s emergency services said. The fire has destroyed 80 dacha holiday cottages and 30 houses in two villages, the service said in a statement. T Read More...
KATHMANDU: A team of engineers from the University of Bristol and local partners in Nepal have joined hands to improve the seismic safety, and resilience of school and community buildings in our country. After seeing the destruction made by the massive earthquake of 2015 that brought a loss of hu Read More...
HONG KONG: Beijing's national security office was inaugurated in Hong Kong on Wednesday, just over a week after China's central government imposed a tough new law on the city that critics view as a further deterioration of freedoms promised to the former British colony. The inauguration came as H Read More...