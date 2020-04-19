Patient treated in isolation ward dies

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, April 18

One person, who was admitted to Nepalgunj Medical College Teaching Hospital and was being treated in its isolation ward for symptoms similar to COVID-19, has died.

According to Assistant Director of the hospital Dr Roman Kidwai, Isarail Behana of Gulariya, Bardia, who was suffering from cough and asthma died in the course of treatment in the isolation ward of the hospital this morning.

“Behana was admitted to the isolated ward after he showed symptoms similar to COVID-19 and died while undergoing treatment,” said the doctor, adding taht the man could not be tested even for antibodies due to lack of RDT kits.

“Ever since he was admitted, we called the District Health Office time and again to collect his swab sample and conduct a rapid diagnostic test, but to no avail,” said the doctor, who said it was not possible to test any coronavirus suspects due to lack of kits.

Banke District Health Office Chief Dhirajjung Shah said his office could help the hospital collect swab samples for testing. “Hospitals should collect swab samples. Once samples are collected we can send them for testing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the hospital said there were preparations to collect the throat swab sample of the deceased and send it for test to confirm whether the death was caused by COVID-19.

