Pay pursuant to labour act sought for staff at education institutions

Himalayan News Service

Khotang, January 1

Nepal National Teachers Organisation and United National Nepal Teachers Organisation in Khotang’s Dirpung Chuichumma Rural Municipality have sought the implementation of minimum salary scale as provisioned in the labour act for all staff working at educational institutions.

Local working committees of the organisations handed a memorandum yesterday to the rural municipality Chair Bhupendra Rai, demanding that no employee working at education institutions, be it office assistant or others, be paid below what is provisioned in the labour act.

“Even now, there are office assistants and others who are getting a very nominal amount in salary, which is not fair,” said NNTO Diprung Chuichumma Rural Municipality committee Chair Ranasher Tamang. “Everyone working at education institutions must get at least 13,000 rupees, as mentioned in the labour act,” he added.

Further, the organisations have also sought some changes regarding the provisions on transfer of teachers that provides that any teacher can be transferred from his current work station ‘under any circumstance and time’.

Further, various incentives and facilities have been demanded for teachers by the organisations.

“We put forward a seven-point demand about three months ago, but as the demands were not addressed till date, we had to submit the memorandum,” said committee Chair Tamang.

A version of this article appears in print on January 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook