PCR machine installed in Birgunj

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: A Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine has come into operation at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital, today.

On April 12, three Indian nationals had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Birgunj, following which a PCR machine had been in high demand at the hospital.

“An estimated sum of Rs 7.5 million has been invested for the installation of the machine,” shared medical superintendent at the hospital, Dr Madan Kumar Upadhyaya.

It has been learnt that the machine could test up to 90 swab samples in a day, which will give pace to the testing process, benefitting people of the mid-Terai region.

