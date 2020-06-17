PCR test results not available even after 17 days since swab collection

BAJURA: The results of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing have not been made available even after 17 days have passed since the collection of swab samples in Bajura district.
On May 30, a girl child had succumbed to the coronavirus infection while her mother too was diagnosed with the disease. They had been accommodated at Dhuralsain quarantine facility.
In the aftermath of the unfortunate incident, swab samples of persons at the quarantine facility had been assembled and sent to Dhangadhi-based laboratory for COVID-19 testing on June 1.
According to the Chief of Health Office, Bajura, Daya Krishna Panta, “The PCR test results of as many as 62 persons are still awaited.” There is an uncertainty as to when the results will be made available, he added.
Furthermore, it has been learnt that the aforementioned 62 persons who had been living with 17 infected persons at the quarantine facility, have been sent home due to the delay.
The laboratory at Seti Provincial Hospital, being the only laboratory in Sudurpaschim Province conducting PCR tests, has been overloaded with collected swab samples to be tested, informed the provincial government.
As the nation is grappling with the health crisis with new cases of infection being reported everyday — 586 of which have been reported today — the government has not been able to handle the situation efficiently and mismanagement of this magnitude could very well contribute in booming of community transmission.
