Peace needed for prosperity: Sherchan

Pokhara, february 4

Gandaki Province Governor Amik Sherchan has asserted that if Buddhist philosophy could be implemented in our practical lives it could contribute to attaining world peace.

Inaugurating a three-day worship organised at the Pokhara-based Nepal Mountaineering Museum for world peace today, Sherchan argued that it was essential to have peace and order to address the issues such as poverty and unemployment prevailing in our societies and world.

Also speaking in the event, Provincial Assembly member Indradhara Bista echoed Sherchan and spoke of the need to embrace Buddhist philosophy and working with pure intentions for achieving peace and prosperity.

Bishwashanti Puja Organising Committee Coordinator Haridhwaj Tulachan was confident that such activity would help foster national unity.

Department of Tourism’s Meera Acharya, Pokhara Tourism Council Chiranjivi Pokharel and Nepal Mountaineering Association’s Dinesh Gurung univocally expressed their confidence that such religious activities would aid in establishing world peace.

During the event, more than 60 Lama gurus, including noted Rimpoche Mahayogi Shreedhar Rana, will recite and read aloud more than 500 books related to Buddhist philosophy.

Earlier, a rally was organised where participants, including Governor Sherchan had carried a peace torch brought from Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

The worship will also pray for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives in the course of mountaineering and trekking.

