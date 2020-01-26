Peace, stability a must for development: Minister Thapa

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Surkhet, January 25

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa said development was not possible in the absence of peace and stability in the country. Minister Thapa said this while addressing a press conference here today.

He had arrived here yesterday to attend a two-day seminar on security organised jointly by the federal Ministry of Home Affairs and the Karnali Province Government’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law.

On the occasion, Minister Thapa said the government had kept crime control in its priority list while referring to the recent repatriation of 122 Chinese nationals who had been carrying out criminal activities in Nepal.

The government had deported those Chinese nationals on January 8. “We have achieved notable success in controlling trans-border crime,” Thapa said.

“The government has been conducting the campaign to eliminate chhhaupadi practice as part of a cultural revolution and this is also having a positive impact on society,” he said. Stating that export had increased in recent months, Thapa reiterated the government’s target of achieving eight per cent economic growth rate.

He pointed out that the government had also expedited development activities.

Minister Thapa said the Investment Summit organised by the government and the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Nepal were both beneficial to the country.

Similarly, according to Thapa, discussions with regard to the Millennium Challenge Corporation were centered around the interest of the nation and it would be presented in the Parliament following the declaration of the House speaker.

He insisted that the MCC, the assistance proposal put forth by the US government for Nepal, would be endorsed by the House only after amendments to the controversial provisions.

In his reply to journalists’ query about the compulsion of passing the MCC through the House, the home minister said it would be passed by the Senate in the US, that’s why here in Nepal it should be passed by the House.

The proposal would be passed without causing any harm to Nepal’s sovereignty and independence, according to Thapa.

Efforts were on to bring the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) to mainstream politics, according to him.

He said the Police Bill had already been passed by the House and only its authentication by the president was awaited.

Effort was being made at the diplomatic level to find a solution to the debate that surfaced in the aftermath of the release of India’s new political map and to mend bilateral relations with the southern neighbour, according to Minister Thapa.

A version of this article appears in print on January 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook