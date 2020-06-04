Penumbral lunar eclipse tomorrow, excitement building for Strawberry moon sighting

KATHMANDU: Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa will witness the second lunar eclipse of 2020, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, on June 5-6 when the Strawberry Moon turns a shade darker during the maximum phase of the eclipse.
According to timeanddate.com, a Norwegian online portal, the Penumbral lunar eclipse is anticipated to begin on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:30 pm and will fade on the next day, at 02:49 am, with total duration of three hours and 18 minutes in Nepal.
Nepal can experience the eclipse at its fullest, albeit with safety measures in place, on Saturday at 01:09 am.
The weather for Friday-Saturday, however, is forecasted to be mostly cloudy with rainfall and snowfall in high altitude areas. The change in the weather in thanks to the partial effects of the Nisarga Cyclone that developed in the south-eastern part of Arabian sea on Wednesday.
Here’s a fun fact -Penumbral lunar eclipse is mostly mistaken for normal full moon and it is, in fact, hard to distinguish from one other.
People witnessed first penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 on January 10 and 11.
BAJURA: An 18-year-old male suffering from hepatitis is presently staying inside a quarantine facility of Bajura district and being treated there in lack of a better alternative. The teenager from Budhiganga Municipality-2 reached Bajura from India on May 30. He is stationed at a make-shift quara Read More...
KATHMANDU: The World Bank has approved a $100 million Development Policy Credit (DPC) to continue support to Nepal in improving the financial viability and governance of the electricity sector and recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. In a statement issued Wednesday, the WB states the Development Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has organised a consultation meeting with experts and specialists to discuss the coronavirus crisis and response measures. Over two dozen persons specialising in various sectors including economy, medicine, policies, economy, nursing and social awarenes Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 80,267 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 120,379 Rapid Di Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twelve persons earlier diagnosed with coronavirus infection, admitted in various healthcare facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Wednesday. As many as five person Read More...
RAUTAHAT: An on-duty health worker has been severely injured after he was attacked at a quarantine facility of Rajpur Municipality in the district, on Wednesday. As many as 209 persons quarantined at Bairaiya mosque in the municipality -- who had tested negative through the PCR method -- were to Read More...
Kathmandu, June 3 Read More...