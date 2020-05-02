People return home from quarantine camps in India

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Many Nepali citizens who were stranded outside the country for around thirty-five days have now returned from Indian quarantine camps and are set to go home.

Aaitey Katuwal of Adanchuli Rural Municipality-2 in Humla district, after spending 35 days in quarantine on the Indian side of the border at Dharchula, is looking forward to get home after the Indian government released him on Thursday.

Katuwal, currently on his way to Jumla via Bajura, will reach home by Tuesday along with 30 other people from the same quarantine camp. Among the stranded, nearly hundred people from Bajura, Humla, Mugu, and Jumla have reached Bajura’s headquarters Martadi on Saturday after the government enabled the movement and gave people access to enter the country via Darchula transit point.

According to Bajura Police Chief Tanka Prasad Bhattarai, Bajura residents have already been quarantined in the district while those belonging to Humla, Mugu and Jumla have been provided with transportation to return to their hometowns where they will again be quarantined for further monitoring.

Gumwa Yogi of Soru Rural Municipality-9, Mugu, shared that he is happy to be back in his country but that it will be a while before he reaches home. Likewise, Jai Bista of Jagannath Rural Municipality-1, Bajura, said he had gone to India looking for a job and got stuck at the border following the imposition of lockdown.

