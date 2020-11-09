People’s representatives urged to raise awareness

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

Share Now:











BIRENDRANAGAR, NOVEMBER 8

Chairman of the National Assembly Ganesh Timilsina has said public could be well informed by the people’s representatives on safety measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Referring to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges here today, Chairman Timilsina said self-awareness was an effective way to keep the disease at bay, adding that medicine and vaccines for the diseases were yet to be invented. He also called for following the health protocol to remain safe.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Karnali Province Assembly on ‘Effective Role of the Parliamentarians for Awareness Generation among People on the COVID-19 Pandemic,’ Timilsina urged all to be remain on high alert and adopt necessary precautionary measures against the disease.

Karnali Province Assembly Speaker Raj Bahadur Shahi said the impacts of the ongoing pandemic should be taken as lessons for future.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook