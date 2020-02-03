Person arrested for raping a 13-year-old in Bara

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: A person has been arrested on the charge of raping a 13-year-old in Kolhawi Municipality of Bara district, on Sunday evening.

Rameshwar Sharma, also known as Jhanada Baba, 55, has been arrested for the crime, stated Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gautam Mishra of Bara Police. He informed that the girl was taken to Sharma, who claimed to be a shaman, after she fell ill. Police arrested him for raping her on the pretext of treatment.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Kalaiya-based District Hospital, said police, adding that she is in a stable condition.

It has been learnt that Sharma has been living in Kolhawi region for a long time. Living amongst the locals, he was involved in using shamanic rituals “to treat” people for various ailments.

A case has been filed against Sharma for rape under the Criminal Code to initiate required investigation and action, stated DSP Mishra.

