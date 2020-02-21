Person dies in Pokhara scooter accident

RISHI RAM BARAL

POKHARA: A person lost his life in a scooter accident in Pokhara Metropolitan City-11, on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Rai, 30, of Bhojpur, currently residing in Ranipauwa of Pokhara-11, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajkumar KC, Spokesperson at Kaski District Police Office.

The accident occurred as Rai lost control of the scooter (Ga 16 Pa 5522) he was riding. He was taken to the Western Regional Hospital where he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.

