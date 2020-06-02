Person in quarantine reported missing after being swept away by river

Rishi Baral

Share Now:











POKHARA: A person kept in a quarantine facility in Malika Rural Municipality of Myagdi district has gone missing as he was swept away by a river, on Tuesday.

The missing 19-year-old was a resident of Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-7.

It has been learnt that he had recently returned from India and had stayed in a quarantine facility in Beni for seven days. At the end of the seventh day, he along with 17 others, upon testing negative for the infection, were shifted to Janpriya Higher Secondary quarantine in Myagdi.

According to Balram Poudel, Sub-inspector at the Darbang-based Area Police Office, the person had stepped into Myagdi river behind the quarantine facility to take a bath, during which the incident occured.

The search for the missing person is ongoing, informed the police assisted by the locals.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook