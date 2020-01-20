‘Plastic’ rice reportedly found in Parbat

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

PARBAT: The report of ‘plastic’ rice being sold in the market is taking its toll in Kushma Municipality in the district, following the discovery of artificial rice reportedly by local Prem Jaisi Lamichhane, today morning.

“I suspect the cooked rice as plastic after the grains formed a ball-like shape and started bouncing like a cricket ball. It took a bit time for the rice to cook as compared to the rice of other brands,” he said.

The ‘plastic’ rice cooked by Lamichhane was produced by Ganesh Food Industry, old Parsa bazaar, Chitwan.

Shortly after the incident, he reported the problem to the district administration office and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Parbat.

The sale of rice of the brand has been stopped, said assistant chief district officer Amrit Subedi.

Efforts are underway to send samples of the rice to the Department of Food Technology and Quality Control for investigations, he said.

