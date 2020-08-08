PM calls for study on Ayodhyapuri

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

CHITWAN: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for study and research on Ayodhyapuri.

On a telephone conversation with the chairperson of Madi Municipality-9, where Ayodhyapuri is located, he assigned the work to be carried out in coordination with the Department of Archaeology, on Friday.

Ward chair Shiva Hari Subedi said the Prime Minister also inquired about developments taking place in the area and urged the preservation of religious heritage and archaeological artefact in Madi.

The Prime Minister also said that a worship programme will be organised in the area on the occasion of Ram Nawami festival.

Meanwhile, a team led by mayor of the municipality Thakur Dhakal is leaving for Kathmandu for a meeting with the Prime Minister on the matter.

