KATHMANDU: According to an NCP Standing Committee member who is close to Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli told Dahal on Saturday that he had made up his mind to split the party on friendly terms.
He added that the PM said he was ready to split the party and Dahal should also be ready for the same.
General Secretary of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bishnu Prasad Paudel, who is also the finance minister in KP Sharma Oli’s Cabinet, also stated that party unity was under threat.
Paude has called for party unity comes at a time when the faction of the party led by party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal is miffed at the PM for acting unilaterally, defying party rules and norms.
A version of this article appears in print on November 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
