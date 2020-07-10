THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is addressing the nation, shortly.

The Prime Minister’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa informed that PM Oli would deliver an address after the 8:00pm news slot on Nepal Television.

The news of the address has garnered much attention within minutes of the announcement as political twists are at an all-time high at the moment with new events unfolding every other day within the ruling party.

While the rival faction has asked the PM to step down, the Prime Minister has blatantly refused to do so which has not only further deepened fractures in the Nepal Communist party (NCP), but it has also led to possibility of a split in the country’s largest party.

