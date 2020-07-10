KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is addressing the nation, shortly.
The Prime Minister’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa informed that PM Oli would deliver an address after the 8:00pm news slot on Nepal Television.
सम्माननीय प्रधानमन्त्री श्री केपी शर्मा अाेलीज्यूले देशवासीहरूलाई गर्नुभएकाे संबाेधन अहिले बेलुका ८:०० बजेकाे समाचारपछि नेपाल टेलिभिजनबाट प्रशारण हुने जानकारी सबै संचारमाध्यम र संचारकर्मीहरूलाई जानकारी गराउन चाहन्छु ।
उक्त संबाेधन https://t.co/sgR33AkiQj मा पनि उपलब्ध हुनेछ ।
— Surya Thapa (@ThapajiSurya) July 10, 2020
The news of the address has garnered much attention within minutes of the announcement as political twists are at an all-time high at the moment with new events unfolding every other day within the ruling party.
While the rival faction has asked the PM to step down, the Prime Minister has blatantly refused to do so which has not only further deepened fractures in the Nepal Communist party (NCP), but it has also led to possibility of a split in the country’s largest party.
KATHMANDU: The e-transportation service launched to make Nepal's transport business smart has completed one year of service. E-Transportation has been providing transportation management and vehicle breakdown services. Santosh Mandal, who has been engaged in the IT business in the UK, started the Read More...
NAIROBI: African countries must carry out more coronavirus testing and make people use masks, a regional disease control body said on Thursday as cases topped half a million in the continent. New cases in Africa were up 24% over the past week, with data from governments and the World Health Organ Read More...
KATHMANDU: On Thursday, Nepal's Multi-System Operators decided to put a ban on Indian news channels on account of their 'unfounded' reports on Nepal over the last few days. As major news outlets began carrying the reports on the broadcasting-ban, #BackOffIndianMedia began trending on Twitter, yet Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: West Indies skipper Jason Holder took six wickets and Shannon Gabriel four as England were dismissed for 204 on day two of the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday. All rounder Holder ended with his best test bowling figures of six for 42, including the key wickets of Ben Sto Read More...
COLOMBO: This year's Asia Cup tournament, originally scheduled for September, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said on Thursday. Pakistan, who were set to host the tournament this year in the United Arab Emirates, have exchanged hosting rights wit Read More...
BIRMINGHAM: Manchester United kept up their impressive chase for a top-four spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday. The victory means United, who are now unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions, became the first team s Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JULY 9 While fertiliser crunch has affected farmers in Rautahat badly, complaints of black-marketing have also increased of late. As per a finding, fertiliser bought in the name of Srijansil Agriculture Cooperatives Limited, Bagmati Saving and Credit Cooperatives Limited and Unnatish Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 9 The Government of India had sent a diplomatic note to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the Government of Nepal published a new political and administrative map of the country, depicting Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as the country’s territories. Chair of th Read More...