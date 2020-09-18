PM-led Nepali delegation to virtually attend 75th UNGA

KATHMANDU: A Nepali delegation led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will virtually attend the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled on Wednesday to address the 75th UNGA commencing from today in New York, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The high-level sessions under the general assembly have also commenced from September 17. The theme for the general debate of the 75th session of the General Assembly is “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action”.
The Prime Minister will also address the high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations on 21 September 2020. He will also address the 2020 SDG Moment scheduled to be held on 18 September 2020; and the Biodiversity Summit on 30 September 2020.
Similarly, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will virtually address the high-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons on 2 October 2020. He will also address the Ministerial Meetings of LDCs and LLDCs, among others.
On 24 September, Nepal will host the virtual meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers traditionally held coinciding with the UNGA. Other members of the delegation include Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and senior officials of the Government of Nepal from Kathmandu. Ambassador of Nepal to the United States of America Arjun Kumar Karki, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations in New York Amrit Bahadur Rai and other officials at the Permanent Mission of Nepal will participate at the UNGA virtually/physically as appropriate.
