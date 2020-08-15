PM Oli congratulates Modi, people of India on their Independence Day

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on behalf of the government and people of Nepal, extended hearty congratulations to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and through him to the government and people of India on its 74th Independence Day, today.

PM Oli, in the telephonic conversation with Modi, expressed best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of India, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

PM Oli also recalled his earlier conversation with PM Modi on April 10, 2020.

On the occasion, PM Oli appreciated PM Modi’s renewed priority to the neighbourhood as spelled out in today’s Independence Day address. According to the MoFA statement, PM Oli looks forward to meaningful bilateral cooperation.

The two Prime Ministers exchanged views on the latest efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and agreed to work together in this area. PM Oli highlighted the efforts made by Nepal’s government to battle the pandemic and to protect the lives of people.

While underlining the need for early development of the anti-COVID vaccine, PM Oli expressed hope that scientists around the world, including in India, would be able to develop it that will contribute to control and prevent the disease from spreading further.

Prime Minister Oli also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on India’s election to a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and expressed best wishes for successful discharge of this important responsibility.

The two Prime Ministers agreed to continue discussions on bilateral matters in the future.

